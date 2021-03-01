Our schools require immunization records; COVID could be next

Are you ready for this? It’s a good bet you’ll need a COVID-19 immunity “passport” to travel internationally in the near future — and you may even need it to fly domestically if the airlines get their way.

But might you also need it to attend community events or frequent your favorite pub or restaurant? It’s a startling, vexing question being raised in media reports and in debates around the globe in health and civil liberties circles — even as North Kansas City-based Cerner and other health care technology companies work to create what are known as “vaccine credentials.”

And, oh by the way, it’s a question with no good answers.