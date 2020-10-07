Pay no attention to unsolicited ballot forms

A deluge of mail ballot applications sent to Kansans from out of state is causing unprecedented work for election officials and confusion for voters.
Here’s what those voters who want to vote by mail need to know, and what they might want to do.
First, understand what the mail ballot application frenzy is all about — besides voters trying to avoid COVID-19 in the important 2020 election.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives