Pelosi shows ruling the roost is good training for politics

Allen Countians got a preview of the Aug. 4 primary election ballot in Thursday’s edition of The Register.
Of the dozens of names, two things stand out: The number of either uncontested races or those completely lacking candidates and the dearth of women candidates.
The issues overlap.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives