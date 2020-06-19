Menu Search Log in

Pelosi shows ruling the roost is good training for politics

“Do not ever underestimate the quality of the time that you spend with your family as part of your career. This is one of the hardest jobs in the world, to raise a family.”

By

Opinion

June 19, 2020 - 12:41 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Allen Countians got a preview of the Aug. 4 primary election ballot in Thursday’s edition of The Register. 

Susan Lynn

Of the dozens of names, two things stand out: The number of either uncontested races or those completely lacking candidates and the dearth of women candidates.

The issues overlap.

