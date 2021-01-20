Pence was a leader when it counted

Vice President Mike Pence deserves much credit for jumping into the gap and leading this nation for the past two weeks since the horrible insurrection upon Washington, D.C.

Pence and his family happened to be inside the Capitol Building when the Trump-supporting mobs pushed down security fences, rushed the Capitol, broke windows and doors, and took over the House and Senate chambers.

Pence was busy with the constitutional role of presiding over the Senate as it certified the previously-counted Electoral College votes. Holding to that responsibility during the crisis caused the hoards of tyrants to shout, “hang Pence, hang Pence” as they clamored though the historic hallways.