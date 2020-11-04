Political parties aside, we are one nation

The United States of America isn’t about any one man or woman.
The United States of America isn’t about any one party or set of beliefs, however deeply held.
The United States of America is all of us, past and present and future, an astonishing diversity of souls, engaged in an ongoing debate about where we’re going and where we’ve been. It’s not always a comfortable journey, but it makes us who we are.
