Pope and Blinkin will stay on topic

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken intends to speak to the pontiff about shared values and ideas — fighting climate change, people trafficking, violence and racism.

June 28, 2021 - 8:39 AM

Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Remo Casilli/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ROME — When he meets with Pope Francis today, the United States’ top diplomat will try to avoid the elephant in the room.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken intends to speak to the pontiff about shared values and ideas — fighting climate change, people trafficking, violence and racism.

But on the minds of many involved is a festering dispute that has pitted Francis against a group of conservative American Catholic bishops who want to deny full church participation to America’s top Catholic: President Joe Biden.

