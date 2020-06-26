Menu Search Log in

Public health officials unfairly targeted for decisions

All across the country, public health professionals are coming under attack for carrying out their duties to protect the public’s health.

By

Opinion

June 26, 2020 - 2:43 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wearing a Washington Nationals face mask to testify at a hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsc/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

Everyone wants to be the bearer of good news. But these days the pickings are slim if you happen to be a public health officer. 

Susan Lynn

Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department, had the unpleasant task this week of issuing written orders to area residents who have refused to self-quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Up to now, Johnson said residents in the department’s four-county area have cooperated with the advice to self-isolate for 14 days if diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.

Related
April 22, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 7, 2020
March 20, 2020
Trending