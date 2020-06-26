Public health officials unfairly targeted for decisions

Everyone wants to be the bearer of good news. But these days the pickings are slim if you happen to be a public health officer.
Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department, had the unpleasant task this week of issuing written orders to area residents who have refused to self-quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Up to now, Johnson said residents in the department’s four-county area have cooperated with the advice to self-isolate for 14 days if diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.
