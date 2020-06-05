Ramblings with Neil become an adventure

The 21-year-old pickup truck, its V-8 throbbing, kicked up dust along the crushed-limestone Woodson County roads. The countryside was bright green and at the height of its glory, nourished by more than ample moisture and followed by hot sun.

Neil Hartwig, who knows the country west of Humboldt like the back of his hand, was at the wheel. Happy as a kid on an adventure, I occupied shotgun.

Neil Hartwig

We left Humboldt early Wednesday afternoon with plans to acquaint me with Neil’s old hunting grounds.