Redistricting looms large in this election

Let’s face it: Voting in a state like Kansas can sometimes feel a bit anticlimactic.

Yes, we have important state and local races on the ballot, and this year we’re seeing some exciting U.S. Senate and House contests. But we’re not one of the “swing states” swooned over the national media tracking the presidential horse race.

Here’s a wrinkle, though. With the 2020 Census triggering once-a-decade redistricting, elections in Kansas will be vitally important in another way. We know, we know, “redistricting” sounds about as exciting as a trip to the dentist.