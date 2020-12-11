Remembering Chuck Yeager, pilot

Chuck Yeager died this week, at 97. It’s amazing that a great movie has never been made of his life. His was a life that, if anything, was larger than its own lore and legend.

Maybe no movie, or actor, could do such a life justice.

He went from a squirrel-hunting, outdoor-loving, wild West Virginia boy to the greatest test pilot of all time — arguably the greatest aviator of all time. The only two who could contest him for the title are Charles Lindbergh and Neil Armstrong.