Menu Search Log in

Remembering Chuck Yeager, pilot

Chuck Yeager died this week, at 97.

By

Opinion

December 11, 2020 - 12:50 PM

Chuck Yeager died this week, at 97. It’s amazing that a great movie has never been made of his life. His was a life that, if anything, was larger than its own lore and legend.

Maybe no movie, or actor, could do such a life justice.

He went from a squirrel-hunting, outdoor-loving, wild West Virginia boy to the greatest test pilot of all time — arguably the greatest aviator of all time. The only two who could contest him for the title are Charles Lindbergh and Neil Armstrong.

Related
September 3, 2020
March 9, 2018
January 31, 2012
September 22, 2011
Trending