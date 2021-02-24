Menu Search Log in

Remembering those we’ve lost to COVID

The nation passed a grim milestone Monday, counted as the approximate time the U.S. crossed the line of 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

February 24, 2021 - 8:52 AM

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty

“Numbers can be a bit sterile,” Bob Anderson, chief mortality statistician for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week. “But these numbers are people — mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.”

He’s right. Each number is a person, and each person likely mourned by many.

