Remembering those we’ve lost to COVID

The nation passed a grim milestone Monday, counted as the approximate time the U.S. crossed the line of 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

“Numbers can be a bit sterile,” Bob Anderson, chief mortality statistician for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week. “But these numbers are people — mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters.”

He’s right. Each number is a person, and each person likely mourned by many.