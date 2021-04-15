Rising sea levels spur bipartisanship in Fla.; nation should follow

The seas are inexorably rising, and the Florida Legislature is tackling this by creating a Resilient Florida Grant Program in the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The bill creating the program, Senate Bill 1954, passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate. Gov. Ron DeSantis should sign it.

At stake for South Florida are millions of dollars for sea walls, storm hardening and other infrastructure projects that will better prepare us to tackle a future in which we endure increased flooding, stronger storms and higher seas.

Colin Polsky, director of Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Environmental Studies, said “on the face of it, this legislation appears to position Florida at the forefront of U.S. states institutionalizing serious adaptation actions. … So if this bill lives up to its billing, then the blurring of blue versus red on climate in Florida will have taken a quantum leap forward.”