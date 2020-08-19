Rollback on methane emissions makes no sense

President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind Obama-era rules that reduce the amount of methane that escapes from natural gas plants and pipelines is perplexing even for someone as erratic as the president.

Most big oil companies, who Trump thinks he is aiding by the rollback, oppose lifting the regulations on methane escape.

The decision can only be explained by Trump’s broad-brush attack on regulations of any kind. When he first took office Trump ordered agencies to eliminate two regulations for every one new regulation enacted. Such a simplistic and foolish approach is senseless.