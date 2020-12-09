Rudy flaunted health safeguards

We wish the ravages of illness on no one, not even a man whose full-time job for the past month has been undermining the legitimacy of the presidential election. So we hope former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 76, recovers speedily from the nasty virus that has put him in a hospital bed, where he is among the 101,487 Americans now being so treated for COVID.

It would be negligent, however, not to note the way Giuliani wound up infected. On his whirlwind election-conspiracy-weaving tour of the nation, from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Arizona to Georgia, he was rarely seen wearing a mask, and the many maskless men and women who gathered around him will now seed potent COVID clusters of their own. The capitol in Phoenix is now closed for a week after a dozen current and future state legislators huddled with Giuliani, indoors, their uncovered smiling mugs turned toward the cameras.

Anyone can be laid low by COVID, but those who flaunt their contempt for basic public health safeguards — especially those among this new resistance who know better and, by virtue of being in the spotlight, model behavior for millions — tempt fate and strain natural human sympathy.