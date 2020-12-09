Menu Search Log in

Rudy flaunted health safeguards

It would be negligent, however, not to note the way Giuliani wound up infected. On his whirlwind election-conspiracy-weaving tour of the nation, from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Arizona to Georgia, he was rarely seen wearing a mask, and the many maskless men and women who gathered around him will now seed potent COVID clusters of their own.

By

Opinion

December 9, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election on Nov. 19. President Donald Trump continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election. The streaks on Giuliani's face are presumably the result of a preponderance of hair dye. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

We wish the ravages of illness on no one, not even a man whose full-time job for the past month has been undermining the legitimacy of the presidential election. So we hope former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 76, recovers speedily from the nasty virus that has put him in a hospital bed, where he is among the 101,487 Americans now being so treated for COVID.

It would be negligent, however, not to note the way Giuliani wound up infected. On his whirlwind election-conspiracy-weaving tour of the nation, from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Arizona to Georgia, he was rarely seen wearing a mask, and the many maskless men and women who gathered around him will now seed potent COVID clusters of their own. The capitol in Phoenix is now closed for a week after a dozen current and future state legislators huddled with Giuliani, indoors, their uncovered smiling mugs turned toward the cameras.

Anyone can be laid low by COVID, but those who flaunt their contempt for basic public health safeguards — especially those among this new resistance who know better and, by virtue of being in the spotlight, model behavior for millions — tempt fate and strain natural human sympathy.

Related
November 24, 2020
November 20, 2020
December 9, 2019
November 20, 2019
Trending