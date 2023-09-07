School officials are still arguing about teaching climate change

Really? We’re still arguing about this?

Partisan sniping about whether human fuel-burning is warming the planet — about which there is no reasonable debate — and whether society should do anything about it feels more like 2003 than 2023. Yet officials in states such as Texas continue to fight a rearguard action against reality.

July marked the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. This summer has tested Texas in particular, with record-breaking temperatures straining the state’s electric power grid, forcing Texas to issue eight energy conservation requests in August. An extended blackout would have almost certainly meant widespread deaths. Yes, Texas always gets hot in the summer. But the severity and frequency of extreme heat will only increase as the world warms, driven by burning fossil fuel.