 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Seattle sizzles under a ‘heat dome’

Climate change is here and has real consequences. The Pacific Northwest highlights the urgency of the situation.

By

Opinion

July 1, 2021 - 8:50 AM

A general view of the Seattle Space Needle and downtown skyline with Mount Rainier in the background leading up to the 2019 Rock'n'Roll Seattle Marathon and 1/2 Marathon on June 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon/TNS)

The record-breaking heat wave baking the West Coast is another painful sign that climate change is here, and we have to adapt.

The Pacific Northwest has been sizzling, with conditions forecasters have described as unprecedented and life-threatening. Portland, Ore., hit 113 degrees Monday, breaking the previous all-time high of 112 degrees, set Sunday. About 100 miles to the south, in Eugene, the U.S. track and field Olympic trials were halted Sunday afternoon, and spectators were asked to evacuate the stadium, due to the extreme heat.

Seattle hit 107 degrees, also a record high. … And further north, the town of Lytton in British Columbia hit 116 degrees Sunday, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada.

Related
June 28, 2021
June 17, 2021
January 14, 2020
September 12, 2018
Most Popular