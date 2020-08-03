Senate primary doesn’t do voters justice

Elections work best when campaigns highlight policy contrasts for voters. As the Republican primary for Senate in Kansas closes, this election has been a missed opportunity to discuss policy and force candidates on record about their policy views.

Patrick Miller

On the issues that have received the most campaign attention, meaningful policy differences between the major Republican candidates — Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach, and Roger Marshall — just aren’t there. Abortion, LGBT rights, guns, or masks, for example.

In focusing on areas of consensus, the campaign has missed an opportunity to actually clarify the choice for voters. What are candidate differences on other matters where past statements or actions suggest disagreement? Are there policy differences on issues that the campaign has not highlighted?