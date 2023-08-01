 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Sinead O’Connor blazed a trail, often torturous, so Swift, ‘Barbie’ could shine

Women have dominated the summer entertainment scene in 2023 — Taylor Swift and "Barbie" in particular — but much of their potential hinged on Sinead O'Connor's willingness to speak up on social issues a generation earlier.

Opinion

August 1, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on July 12, 2023. Photo by (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

I was never a Barbie girl, but I definitely understand what it means to live in a Barbie world.

Growing up in the ‘80s in a feminist household, I didn’t have a Barbie, but I knew what they were and what they represented. My friends had Barbies and I would play with their dolls and their Barbie-pink Dreamhouses. The impossibly proportioned 11.5” plastic embodiment of unattainable female beauty standards loomed over my childhood, along with the thin, white actors and supermodels of the era.

Barbie serving as an aspirational ideal for girls was in sharp contrast to our household, where my sister and I wore our boy cousins’ hand-me-down jeans and shirts, and were encouraged to use tools, dig for geoducks, play in the dirt and build things.

