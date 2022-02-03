 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Spotify misses the mark on COVID

Because Spotify has a commanding global presence in music and podcasts, it needs to hold its artists accountable for lies and misinformation.

February 3, 2022

Over the past few days a number of brave artists have taken a valiant stand against the lies and misinformation being promoted on Spotify.

In particular, Neil Young pulled his music from the Spotify platform to protest against popular podcast host Joe Rogan, who has hosted several outspoken skeptics of vaccines for COVID-19.

Initially it appeared Young would lose the David and Goliath struggle with Spotify. Star columnist Vinay Menon wrote a great article on the battle and we agreed with his humorous, biting wit. “Joe Rogan doesn’t need Spotify. Spotify needs Joe Rogan,” wrote Menon. “Spotify doesn’t need Neil Young.”

