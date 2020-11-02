Suburban women flex their strength

President Donald Trump tried begging suburban women to vote for him. Then he tried wooing them with a weird Don Draper, time-warp strategy, telling women at a Lansing, Michigan, rally last week: “We’re getting your husbands back to work.” Because, really, all suburban women care about is whether their husbands are employed and fulfilled.

Recent flubs aside, Trump’s steep popularity slide with suburban women has been years in the making. Polls indicate those women have been paying close attention to lots more factors than male employment rates. They look at Trump’s attitudes toward women, his coarse language, his approach to racial issues, how public education has fared, and perhaps most impactfully, how he has managed the coronavirus pandemic.

It turns out the more they see, the less they like. And the more they look at his enablers in Congress, including suburban Republicans like Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin, the less inclined they are to send them back to Washington.