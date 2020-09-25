Menu Search Log in

Taking the president at his word

"Trump’s tack in discrediting the election process and claim that something sinister is at play if he loses should be sounding alarm bells in every voter’s being. As Americans we need to be confident that 'we the people' are determining this election."

By

Opinion

September 25, 2020 - 12:57 PM

President Donald J. Trump addresses the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer/TNS)

On a bright Thursday morning the Rev. John Skillings paid us a call at the Register. 

His mood, however, did not match the weather.

“We need to take President Trump at his word,” he said, referring to the president’s recent threat to ignore election results if they did not weigh in his favor.

