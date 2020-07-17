Teachers, students should feel safe in returning to school

If I were a school teacher, I’d feel immensely relieved that Gov. Laura Kelly has postponed the opening of public schools until after Labor Day.

My son, Tim, a former teacher, has expressed concerns about lost learning time and the effect of being out of school for so long on kids, especially those who live in poverty. And that’s real.

But you can’t learn much if you’re sick, or worried about getting sick, or getting your parents or grandparents sick, or if your teachers are worried about themselves or their families getting sick.