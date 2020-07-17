Menu Search Log in

Teachers, students should feel safe in returning to school

"If I were a school teacher, I’d feel immensely relieved that Gov. Laura Kelly has postponed the opening of public schools until after Labor Day."

By

Opinion

July 17, 2020 - 3:18 PM

If I were a school teacher, I’d feel immensely relieved that Gov. Laura Kelly has postponed the opening of public schools until after Labor Day. 

My son, Tim, a former teacher, has expressed concerns about lost learning time and the effect of being out of school for so long on kids, especially those who live in poverty. And that’s real.

But you can’t learn much if you’re sick, or worried about getting sick, or getting your parents or grandparents sick, or if your teachers are worried about themselves or their families getting sick.

Related
July 16, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 14, 2020
March 20, 2020
Trending