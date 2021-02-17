Texas power plan fails test

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reported that 1.37 million customers — businesses and households — in the Houston region still had no power. “I know people are angry and frustrated,” he said in a tweet. “So am I.”

Angry and frustrated is not the half of it. Try enraged and fearful.

Across Texas, fully 1 in 3 of the state’s 12 million electricity customers was left in the cold — suffering both from a lack of heat and in some cases water but also from a maddening lack of information from state leadership on what happened, why, and when civilization would be restored.