The coast is not clear

Here’s an example of how life has changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late July, a team of Chanute school administrators met in Branson for their annual brainstorming retreat.
Of the 11 attending, six contracted the coronavirus. Altogether, 25 people were required to quarantine following the three-day event, according to the Neosho County Health Department. Their symptoms ranged from mild to severe, including one person being placed in ICU.
