The coast is not clear

"Health experts say if we insist on maintaining normal activities, to please take extra precautions such as allowing fresh air into buildings, keeping to the same circle of friends or family, wearing a face mask at all times, and most of all, staying away from those who don’t."

August 21, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Here’s an example of how life has changed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late July, a team of Chanute school administrators met in Branson for their annual brainstorming retreat. 

Of the 11 attending, six contracted the coronavirus. Altogether, 25 people were required to quarantine following the three-day event, according to the Neosho County Health Department. Their symptoms ranged from mild to severe, including one person being placed in ICU.

