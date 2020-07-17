The COVID-19 virus never sleeps

With temperatures reaching the upper 90s this weekend, we’ve arrived at the dog days of summer. It’s hot, we’re listless and yearn for the chill of a crisp fall morning.

Burdett Loomis Insight Kansas

Given the pandemic, summer weeks become all the more wearisome, as one day melts into another, with no end in sight. We get up, go though our motions, and find it hard to concentrate.

That plays right into the hand of the coronavirus. As Neil Young famously put it, more than 40 years ago, “Rust never sleeps.” Nor does COVID-19. Whether it’s Florida, Texas, Arizona, or, to a lesser degree, Kansas, the virus remains, never sleeping and always dangerous.