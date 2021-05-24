The crazy history behind Arizona’s wacky presidential recount

Back in 1910, when Arizona was still a territory, delegates drafted a proposed constitution and sent it to Washington for approval. Congress assented, but the draft was rejected by President Taft.

He was concerned about a provision allowing for the recall of judges. The document was amended to remove the offending language, and Taft approved statehood for Arizona in February 1912. Months later, residents of the newest U.S. state voted to put the recall provision back in the constitution.

So it’s fair to say that politics in Arizona have always had an ornery streak.