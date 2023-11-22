 | Wed, Nov 22, 2023
The formidable Rosalynn Carter — always a force for good

Mrs. Carter was this country’s premier champion of mental health as well as many other unheralded accomplishments.

November 22, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, gives a bednet to Mrs. Hlmenlike, right, who hosted the Carters in her home during their tour of the Center's health work in the remote village of Afeta, Jimma, in southwest Ethiopia, on February 13, 2007. (The Carter Center/MCT)

I saw Rosalynn Carter angry only twice. Both occasions involved Ronald Reagan, who had crushed Jimmy Carter in the 1980 election, and both reflected her passion and decency.

The first concerned a free public swimming pool in the Carters’ hometown, Plains, Ga., that they built in the 1950s. She recounted to me during an interview that when Mr. Reagan was president, local conservatives turned it into a whites-only private club. Mr. Reagan made people “comfortable with their prejudices,” she snapped.

The second related to the landmark Mental Health Systems Act of 1980, a major investment in community mental health centers that Mrs. Carter spearheaded with the help of her husband’s other archrival, Senator Edward Kennedy. Sitting in her office at the Carter Center in 2015, she grew upset as she described how Mr. Reagan had defunded the ambitious program, leaving tens of thousands of people untreated. It took 30 years — until Obamacare — before ​​federal funding for community mental health treatment centers was fully resurrected, with her help.

