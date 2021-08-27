 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
The latest tragedy in Kabul

Following the killing of at least U.S. 13 service members, we analyze the situation in Afghanistan.

Family members visit wounded patients who have been admitted into Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Twin bombings struck near the entrance to Kabul's airport Thursday, ripping through crowds of Afghans and foreign nationals waiting for evacuation from the country. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

The killing of at least 13 U.S. service members, mostly Marines, and dozens of civilians in a pair of suicide attacks outside the Kabul airport on Thursday is an outrageous act of terrorism — in this case, at the hands of ISIS-K, an Islamic State affiliate that is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

President Joe Biden was right to vow vengeance. “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and we will make you pay,” he said at the White House.

The attacks are not, however, the work of the Taliban, which has retaken Afghanistan in mere weeks as the Western-backed government and security forces collapsed with scarcely a fight.

