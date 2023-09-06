 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
The perils of single-party control

Mr. Paxton’s defenders say the impeachment vote was motivated by a political vendetta among House members, but one-party control makes it easy to ignore corruption.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his lawyers Tony Buzbee, left, and Dan Cogdell, right, at the beginning of the first day of Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate chambers at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The Texas House, including a majority at the of its GOP members, voted to impeach Paxton for alleged corruption in May. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

America’s sharp partisan divide means that more state governments are run by a single party. This can lead to unchecked corruption unless parties police their own. The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that began Tuesday will show if Lone Star State Republicans are up to the task.

The Texas Senate convened in Austin to consider evidence after the state House voted in May to impeach Mr. Paxton and suspend him from office temporarily. Mr. Paxton is disputing all 16 impeachment articles. But he’ll be removed from office if at least 21 of the state’s 31 Senators vote to convict on any of the charges.

Mr. Paxton’s path to impeachment began in February when he approached the Legislature with an odd request. He wanted $3.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by whistleblowers, yet he declined to discuss the case. Puzzled legislators believed the request might be related to a corruption story first reported in 2020, and they launched an investigation.

