The perils of single-party control

America’s sharp partisan divide means that more state governments are run by a single party. This can lead to unchecked corruption unless parties police their own. The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that began Tuesday will show if Lone Star State Republicans are up to the task.

The Texas Senate convened in Austin to consider evidence after the state House voted in May to impeach Mr. Paxton and suspend him from office temporarily. Mr. Paxton is disputing all 16 impeachment articles. But he’ll be removed from office if at least 21 of the state’s 31 Senators vote to convict on any of the charges.

Mr. Paxton’s path to impeachment began in February when he approached the Legislature with an odd request. He wanted $3.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by whistleblowers, yet he declined to discuss the case. Puzzled legislators believed the request might be related to a corruption story first reported in 2020, and they launched an investigation.