Initial state-level data from the 2020 Census are out. What do these numbers show for Kansas and why do they matter?

The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2020, the second lowest growth rate in history. That stemmed from declining birth rates and an aging population, increased deaths, and declining immigration despite growing diversity.

Like most Midwestern states, Kansas had sluggish population growth. It grew only 3 percent and added just 77,000 residents.