The power of partnerships

This week Iola received $350,000 to buy a new fire engine. Or half of one. Fire engines these days cost a staggering $700,000.
The gift takes the form of a Community Development Block Grant awarded by the State of Kansas, using federal funds channeled through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Thrive Allen County wrote the application on behalf of the city.
