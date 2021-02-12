Menu Search Log in

The power of partnerships

Partnerships like those between cities, counties and non-profits have their obvious economic advantages. But even more importantly, they unite us as a community

Opinion

February 12, 2021 - 3:00 PM

Iola Mayor Jon Wells and Lisse Regehr, chief executive officer of Thrive Allen County, social distance by placing a photo of an aerial view of Iola in between them. In the last few years, the relationship between the city and Thrive has deepened to the benefit of both.

This week Iola received $350,000 to buy a new fire engine. Or half of one. Fire engines these days cost a staggering $700,000.

The gift takes the form of a Community Development Block Grant awarded by the State of Kansas, using federal funds channeled through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Thrive Allen County wrote the application on behalf of the city.

