The real story behind the Department of Labor

With the first Republican having now filed to challenge Governor Laura Kelly in 2022, Kansans are about to hear a raft of claims and counter-claims about the Kansas Department of Labor’s woeful handling of unemployment claims during the pandemic. Most will lay the blame squarely on the Governor. Like many of the unemployment filings themselves, quite a few of these claims will be fraudulent. The barrage could start any day now, so before it does, here is what we know.

First, the computers themselves were decrepit due to decades of deferred maintenance. As the pandemic hit, KDOL computers dated from the 1970s. My colleague Patrick Miller wrote about the developing problems back in April 2020. Then the deluge worsened. Entire mainframes processing tens of thousands of claims had far less processing capacity than one modern-day phone, watch, or thermostat. They could not be serviced or repaired, since the production of replacement parts ended decades ago.

How did this happen? Another colleague, Burdett Loomis warned us in his 2019 column about the aging Docking State Office Building. Kansas has a huge backlog of deferred maintenance, from buildings to computers to infrastructure. Pushing back maintenance schedules is a seemingly painless way to balance budgets without tax increases or cuts to popular programs. In truth, the pain is simply hidden. Over time it saddles the state with multi-billion dollar liabilities and an inability to cope with crises such as the pandemic. Republicans and Democrats alike bear responsibility. Both ignored or downplayed the problem. Some even made it worse. For example, a Brownback-era experiment in no-bid contracting for these services diverted money that could have funded the necessary upgrades. Now, the Legislature has finally appropriated the money for these upgrades. They expected to be completed in 2022– a little late to help with the pandemic.