The way back: A healing strategy

It’s not over yet, this strange, sad, but perhaps ultimately teaching moment in our country’s history. And maybe it will not end in a neat and tidy way. But when next comes, what will it be?

Can we heal? If so, how?

James Mattis, the retired Marine general and former secretary of defense, says we can. He points out that most of the protests have been peaceful and simply calling the country to be all that it has long aspired to be. He calls most of the protests “healthy,” and notes that they are constitutionally protected.