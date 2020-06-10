Menu Search Log in

The way back: A healing strategy

In addition to practical steps like police reform, we need to embrace dialogue, empathy and most of all, humility.

By

Opinion

June 10, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Rory Wakemup holds an American flag at the "The Path Forward" meeting at Powderhorn Park, a meeting between the Minneapolis City Council and community members on Sunday, June 7 in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

It’s not over yet, this strange, sad, but perhaps ultimately teaching moment in our country’s history. And maybe it will not end in a neat and tidy way. But when next comes, what will it be?

Can we heal? If so, how?

James Mattis, the retired Marine general and former secretary of defense, says we can. He points out that most of the protests have been peaceful and simply calling the country to be all that it has long aspired to be. He calls most of the protests “healthy,” and notes that they are constitutionally protected.

