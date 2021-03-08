This IWD: #Choose to Challenge

Alex Morgan is a World Cup champion soccer player and Olympic gold medalist. Sue Bird has four WNBA championship titles and four Olympic gold medals. Simone Manuel took home four medals from the 2016 Olympics and became the first Black woman to win an individual event in Olympic swimming. Chloe Kim became the youngest snowboard halfpipe gold medalist — at age 17 — in the 2018 Olympics.

Last week, these four Olympians launched a new media and commerce company designed to elevate women’s voices around sports. They saw a need for their company, TOGETHXR, after repeatedly seeing women athletes left out of media stories. Even though 40% of all participants in sports are female, only 4% of media sport coverage is about female athletes.

“The piece of the pie we have is so small,” Bird told SELF.com. “When there’s such a small piece … you almost have to fight with one another to get it. I’m glad that we’re now at a point where (women athletes) all kind of look at each other like, ‘Wait, what? That’s not the problem here. The problem is we need a bigger piece.’”