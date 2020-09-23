Menu Search Log in

To be clear, GOP has no healthcare plan

September 23, 2020 - 8:54 AM

An EMS medic checks the temperature of a possible COVID-19 patient before transporting him to the hospital on Aug. 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images/TNS)

Four years ago, Donald Trump campaigned in part on a promise to get rid of Obamacare and replace it with something better. Then all he did in his first term was talk big about his plans while undermining Obamacare at every opportunity, threatening the health care of millions. Now in his fourth year, Trump still has no plan to replace it.

Yet last week, he was once again promising he’ll “be doing a health care plan very strongly, and protect people with preexisting conditions” — as soon as he’s reelected. He fooled Americans once with false promises. He must not get away with it again.

For a decade now, Republicans have targeted the Affordable Care Act, but when the GOP held the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2017 and 2018, they found they couldn’t kill it outright by legislation. Yanking away health care coverage from tens of millions of Americans, it turns out, is a politically daunting endeavor.

