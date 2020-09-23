To be clear, GOP has no healthcare plan

Four years ago, Donald Trump campaigned in part on a promise to get rid of Obamacare and replace it with something better. Then all he did in his first term was talk big about his plans while undermining Obamacare at every opportunity, threatening the health care of millions. Now in his fourth year, Trump still has no plan to replace it.

Yet last week, he was once again promising he’ll “be doing a health care plan very strongly, and protect people with preexisting conditions” — as soon as he’s reelected. He fooled Americans once with false promises. He must not get away with it again.

For a decade now, Republicans have targeted the Affordable Care Act, but when the GOP held the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2017 and 2018, they found they couldn’t kill it outright by legislation. Yanking away health care coverage from tens of millions of Americans, it turns out, is a politically daunting endeavor.