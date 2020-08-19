Menu Search Log in

Toland right to push connectivity

"There’s no avoiding it: Use of the Internet is no longer a luxury but rather a necessity of daily life."

By

Opinion

August 19, 2020 - 9:25 AM

We use it to conduct business, stay connected and informed, do schoolwork, pay bills and, yes, occasionally entertain ourselves.

It’s a critical tool, even more so in a world of social distancing. However, not everyone in the sunflower state is connected to the web.

