Menu Search Log in

Trump, Biden look to independents to put them over the top

The race for voters who still haven't made up their minds--yes, they still exist--is likely to focus on convincing voters the other guy is worse.

By

Opinion

August 4, 2020 - 10:10 AM

The White House Photo by David Everett Strickler

The 2020 presidential campaign looks a lot like the 2016 campaign. Only one of the names has been changed.

Like four years ago, many voters will have to decide who they dislike more: incumbent Republican Donald Trump or former vice president and Democrat Joe Biden.

Although polls show Trump with high disapproval ratings, they also show a large majority of Republicans enthusiastically support the president’s reelection.

Related
June 27, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 11, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending