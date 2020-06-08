Menu Search Log in

Trump wants to play by his own rules

President Donald Trump's First Amendment rights should be no greater than the rights of any business, such as Twitter.

June 8, 2020

When I turn my column in each week, editors at newspapers decide whether it will be published.

By Julie Doll

I have no constitutional right to see my thoughts appear in the paper or any other publication.

My First Amendment rights are great. But they are no greater than those who own and manage newspapers.

