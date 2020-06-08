Trump wants to play by his own rules

When I turn my column in each week, editors at newspapers decide whether it will be published.
I have no constitutional right to see my thoughts appear in the paper or any other publication.
My First Amendment rights are great. But they are no greater than those who own and manage newspapers.
