Underdog firms beat Wall Street traders at their own game

There’s a gold rush going on in the financial markets. It features everyday underdogs getting their due and bigwig “bad guys” recoiling from their comeuppance. It’s accompanied by online flame wars and some of the dumbest displays of dominance in the animal kingdom.

In short, it’s an American phenomenon. And it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. But it’s not new. And it’s not necessarily a problem.

At the center of things has been GameStop, a 25-year-old company with a washed-up retailing strategy. It sells video game equipment and titles at a time when that activity has moved online.