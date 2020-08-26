Universities must accept reality: student behaviors will be tough to curb

The wave of restrictions began hitting college campuses around the country this past week. It hasn’t yet hit Kansas State University, but it seems almost inevitable that it will.

The University of North Carolina moved to online-only instruction Thursday, after 177 students tested positive for the coronavirus. Notre Dame suspended in-person classes when 147 had confirmed cases. These are obviously the result of parties and social gatherings in dorms, Greek houses and off-campus gathering points. At Iowa State, they sent a warning letter after hundreds of students gathered for a semester kick-off party, violating social-distancing rules.

Here in Manhattan, a Mercury photographer Friday night found the bar scene more crowded than a typical weekend night before the pandemic, and only about a quarter of the people there were wearing masks. On Saturday, officials confirmed that they had closed two Aggieville bars (O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley) for violating pandemic-related restrictions.