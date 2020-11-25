We have much for which to be grateful

Thanksgiving will take on a much different look for most families this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fewer people will be traveling home so as to avoid crowded airports and planes. Large family gatherings are discouraged as confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb to record levels daily. There won’t be thousands of people gathered on the sidewalks of New York for the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade.
All in all, it has the feel of a depressing holiday celebration.
