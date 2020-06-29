Menu Search Log in

We must commit to a different way forward

"We have a chance right now, in the present, to dig into the uncomfortable truths facing Black Kansans and other people of color in our state. What are their realities? What are their lives like? How can we create a more just and equitable state?"

June 29, 2020 - 8:52 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly

Gov. Laura Kelly should be commended for establishing a Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. After recent deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, a national outcry has created a civil rights groundswell.

We haven’t seen this kind of public engagement since the 1960s, and by all indications, it’s not going away anytime soon.

Therein lies the challenge for the commission.

