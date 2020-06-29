We must commit to a different way forward

Gov. Laura Kelly should be commended for establishing a Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. After recent deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, a national outcry has created a civil rights groundswell.
We haven’t seen this kind of public engagement since the 1960s, and by all indications, it’s not going away anytime soon.
Therein lies the challenge for the commission.
