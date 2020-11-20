When it comes to ‘essential services,’ schools come in first

Friday was my granddaughter Olive’s last day to attend school in person until January because of COVID-19. A fourth-grader in Topeka, Olive is a good student. Even so, asking her to continue her studies at home will be a detriment to her progress.

It’s my belief that closing our schools should be a last resort to curbing the spread of the virus.

On the whole, students are the least likely to suffer the effects of the virus if they catch it, and schools are the safest places for them to be during this public health crisis because they wear masks and observe social distancing. What’s more, the value of in-person education with their peers cannot be overestimated.