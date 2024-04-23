Why mandatory military service make sense in some countries but not others

Mandatory military service is under discussion once more in Europe. The reasons? The possibility of Ukraine’s defeat looms large, as does the threat of a future president Donald Trump abandoning NATO. Boris Pistorius, Germany’s defense minister, says that Europe must be ready for war before the decade’s end. He describes dropping a one-year period of service for school-leavers in 2011 as “a mistake.” Britain’s army chief, General Patrick Sanders, has called for a “citizen army.”

Compulsory stints in the armed forces can take several forms, including the conscription of civilians of any age, call-ups using lotteries and a standard period of military service for young people after they leave school.

Compulsion is being considered because many rich countries struggle to recruit enough people for their all-volunteer professional forces.