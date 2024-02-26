 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Why Nikki Haley should stay in the race

Haley is telling voters she can be the alternative as a uniter that millions of them seem to want.

February 26, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, her home state. As a uniter, Haley’s candidacy continues to give Republicans a choice. Haley says she also would not abandon Ukraine to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Photo by Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Donald Trump’s easy victory in South Carolina over Nikki Haley on Saturday was another large stride toward his third Republican presidential nomination. But the results also revealed that the former President presides over a divided party, and the fault isn’t Ms. Haley’s.

Mr. Trump’s victory again proved that he clearly is the favorite of most GOP partisans, as the exit poll shows he dominated with most party groups. His 20-point or so victory shows how much he now dominates the GOP, even if his vote share did underperform what most polls had predicted. Democrats could vote in the GOP primary, yet few of them showed up to help Ms. Haley. They may be happy to see a beatable Mr. Trump as the GOP nominee.

Republicans consider Mr. Trump to be more or less an incumbent who was denied a second term, and many think he deserves another chance to beat the beatable President Biden. The polls show GOP voters think indictments against Mr. Trump by Democratic prosecutors are unfair, and a good deal of their support is based on pushing back against that abuse of the legal system.

