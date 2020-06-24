Wichita health officer faces new foes

Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s public health officer, told county leaders Wednesday that face coverings are one of the few tools we have to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“If this mask keeps a neighbor from getting it . . . if that keeps a couple patients from getting admitted to the ICU, I’m willing to pay that price, personally,” Minns said.
“I’m willing to do that because I don’t have a lot of other tools to offer society.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives