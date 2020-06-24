Wichita health officer faces new foes

Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s public health officer, told county leaders Wednesday that face coverings are one of the few tools we have to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“If this mask keeps a neighbor from getting it . . . if that keeps a couple patients from getting admitted to the ICU, I’m willing to pay that price, personally,” Minns said.

“I’m willing to do that because I don’t have a lot of other tools to offer society.”