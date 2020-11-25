Menu Search Log in

Will Koch make amends?

Businessman, Kansan and conservative wonk Charles Koch made headlines last week for saying he regrets his actions in making the U.S. political landscape more partisan.

By

Opinion

November 25, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Businessman, Kansan and conservative wonk Charles Koch made headlines last week for saying he regrets his actions in making the U.S. political landscape more partisan.

“Boy, did we screw up!” he said.

Really? You don’t say.

Related
June 11, 2020
August 23, 2019
July 29, 2019
August 2, 2018
Trending