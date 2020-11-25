Will Koch make amends?

Businessman, Kansan and conservative wonk Charles Koch made headlines last week for saying he regrets his actions in making the U.S. political landscape more partisan.
“Boy, did we screw up!” he said.
Really? You don’t say.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives