Will the Trans ban turn away potential jobs?

Gov. Laura Kelly just took an interesting tack on the Kansas Legislature’s bill prohibiting Transgender girls from competing in girls’ athletics. She calls it a job killer. Is she right?

Kelly noted that states like North Carolina have experienced companies moving out of, or refusing to relocate into their state due to discriminatory laws. Georgia’s restrictive new election laws have also generated calls for corporate boycotts.

The Governor is alluding to an idea called the creative class, advanced in the early 2000s by urban studies professor Richard Florida. He argued that a new social class was beginning to shape American politics and society. They combine college education, professional aspirations, and socially-liberal values. The creative class questions traditional institutions. They are less likely to get married or go to church, for example. They also reinvented the workplace. Increasingly, in the professional world you are judged on what you accomplished, not where you worked, what schedule you kept, or how you dressed. Work facilities such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft headquarters incorporate coffee bars, gyms, outdoor recreational areas, and child care centers. Kansas City’s massive Cerner headquarters also has many of these. Long before the pandemic and Zoom, Florida envisioned more and more professionals working on laptops while sitting on park benches or in coffeehouses.