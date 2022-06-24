 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Ending Roe is institutional suicide for Supreme Court

Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe V. Wade did more than open the door for states to outlaw abortion outright. It also opens the door for states to roll back all sorts of protections this activist court shows no inclination to stop.

June 24, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Modern constitutional law as we have known it ended Friday.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.

What the dissent aptly called a “catastrophic” decision is not only a catastrophe for women, who now can be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. It is a catastrophe for all Americans — and for people all over the world who have built their own modern constitutional courts on the U.S. model. The tyranny of the majority won the day.

