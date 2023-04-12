10th inning blast sinks Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim was behind the plate as Jacob deGrom had nine strikeouts to break another Texas record that had been held by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. The catcher then hit the no-doubt homer to end the game after the Rangers had blown the lead following the exit of their new ace.

Heim hit a three-run shot in the 10th inning for the Rangers in their 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. The 403-foot, three-run shot to right off Scott Barlow (0-1) came after Josh Jung’s two-out walk that followed a tying RBI single by Adolis Garcia.

“That was a good one. Just sometimes you just kind of know,” Heim said of his third career walk-off homer — the other two came in back-to-back games in 2021. “We don’t get there unless Adolis and Jung do their job. That’s a great team win right there.”